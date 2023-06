Connor Bedard puts on a Chicago Blackhawks jersey after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

A hockey player that many experts believe is a generational talent is joining the Blackhawks. Chicago selected Connor Bedard with the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old is considered the NHL’s most exciting prospect since Connor McDavid entered the league in 2015. The Hawks also drafted center Oliver Moore of the U.S. National Team Development Program with the 19th pick.