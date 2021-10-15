Connor congratulates Joliet Regional Airport for being chosen as a 2020 Airport of the Year

Due to its accomplishments, including a strong commitment to customer safety and satisfaction, the Illinois Department of Transportation selected Joliet Regional Airport to receive a 2020 General Aviation Airport of the Year award, State Senator John Connor (D-Lockport) announced.
“The Joliet Regional Airport is a great resource for our community, and I congratulate all airport staff on this well-deserved recognition,” Connor said. “Their continued commitment to safety and service even in the face of the unprecedented difficulties of the last year and a half is commendable.”
Joliet Regional Airport is one of 12 airports across the state selected to receive an Airport of the Year award from the Illinois Department of Transportation. Award considerations include cooperation and coordination with the state, the airport’s safety record, maintenance of the facility, and promotion of aviation and educational events. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, awards were based on the achievements of the last two years.
“We are honored to be chosen for the award, especially during the height of the pandemic. The changing guidelines throughout the year were challenging to say the least, but my staff rose to the occasion and we are proud to know that our efforts did not go unnoticed,” Airport Superintendent Jennifer McFarland said. “Our continued relationship with the IDOT Division of Aeronautics will be beneficial to all current and future members of the aviation community.”
More information and resources for the Illinois aviation community can be found on Illinois Aviation’s website.