Connor Tours Rialto Square Theatre
State Senator John Connor (D-Lockport) toured the Rialto Square Theater in Joliet on Monday afternoon in an effort to bring attention to local venues whose operations have suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Rialto opened in 1926 and has been a pillar of our community ever since,” Connor said. “It’s been hard to see so many local theaters unable to open for business because of the pandemic, and facing a lot of financial struggles as a result.”
The Rialto Theatre is not currently open for shows due to COVID-19 capacity limitations, but continues to be maintained by the Will County Metropolitan Exposition and Auditorium Authority.
“Once those constraints are lifted, I certainly hope that people return to this beautiful Joliet landmark and ensure its continued vitality as the heart of downtown Joliet,” Connor said. “The Rialto holds a great deal of rich community history and I look forward to seeing it return to its pre-pandemic glory.”
Those wishing to learn more about the history of the Rialto Square Theatre can visit rialtosquare.com.