      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Conservative Talk Radio Pioneer Rush Limbaugh Has Died

Feb 17, 2021 @ 11:18am

(Palm Beach, FL) — Longtime talk radio host Rush Limbaugh is dead. The 70-year-old passed away after a year-long battle with advanced lung cancer, a diagnosis he revealed was terminal just months ago. Limbaugh is widely considered one of the most influential media members of the past 50 years, using his far-reaching microphone to push conservative candidates and initiatives. Since achieving radio syndication stardom in the late 80’s, he has grown into the most listened-to radio show in the U.S.

Popular Posts
Fatal Crash In Joliet Takes Life Of Elderly Wilmington Man
Update: I-80 Open In New Lenox Following Overturned Semi
Troy 30-C Nurses Indispensable During Pandemic
More Snow Beginning Tonight 2-4"
I-55 Northbound Closed at US30