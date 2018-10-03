Construction Begins at I-55 and Weber Road Thursday, October 4th

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the reconstruction of the Interstate 55-Weber Road interchange and other capacity improvements begin on Thursday, Oct. 4. The $68 million project will improve travel times and cut down on crashes in the area. Starting Thursday, weather permitting, Weber Road approaching I-55 will be reduced to one lane in each direction during off-peak hours to prepare the work zone with temporary pavement, traffic signals and lighting. The temporary measures are necessary so Weber Road can remain two lanes in each direction until the project wraps up in late 2021. The closures will take place this fall and next spring, between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., with some overnight closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment. The larger improvements, scheduled to begin in late spring, consist of adding a third lane to each direction of Weber Road between 135th Street/Romeo Road and 119th Street/Rodeo Road, with modernized traffic signals and a barrier median. The Weber Road interchange with I-55 will be rebuilt in a diverging diamond design, the second by IDOT in the Chicago area. By essentially routing traffic to the opposite side of the road and eliminating left turns across traffic, the design has helped to cut the number of crashes in half in some locations. To accommodate the new design, a second Weber Road bridge will be built over I-55.