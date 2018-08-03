Construction Begins on the Division Street & Gougar Road Signalization Project

The City of Lockport, Public Works and Engineering Department, has announce the start of the Division Street and Gougar Road Signalization Project. As part of the City of Lockport’s Capital Improvement Program, construction is in full force at the intersection of Division Street and Gougar Road to remove, widen, and signalize the intersection to improve both safety and traffic flow. Heavy morning and afternoon rush hour traffic delays, along with accident data, have made the signalization of the intersection a priority. The intersection is jointly maintained by the City and Will County, and an agreement was entered into with the County for cost participation. Heavy construction activity will be present in this area until completion of the project, scheduled for December 2018. The intersection will remain open for the duration of the project by using staged lane closures. The City of Lockport urges citizens to use proper precaution in this area for the duration of the project. For questions or concerns related to the Division Street and Gougar Road Signalization Project, please feel free to contact the City’s Public Works