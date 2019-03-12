Construction Resumes In Downtown Lockport

Construction on Lockport’s landmark State Street project has re-started as the project heads toward completion for this summer.

Construction is beginning on the north side of 9th Street between Commerce Street and State Street with the removal of the sidewalk, the existing concrete barrier wall and the staircase by Commerce Street, before construction switches to the south side of 9th Street. During construction, temporary access to all buildings will be maintained and 9th Street lanes will be shifted during non-peak traffic hours. This concrete surface work is scheduled to be completed in late spring.

State Street landscaping and finishing work is scheduled to begin in mid-spring, while the remaining proposed work on State Street will occur concurrently with the 9th Street work. All work is scheduled to be completed this summer.

The project, which began in early 2018, focuses on alleviating traffic congestion, implementing safety improvements at the intersection of IL Route 171 (State Street) and IL Route 7 (9th Street) and beautifying the downtown area to attract visitors and businesses. Features of the streetscape include new landscaping, including trees and decorative planters; decorative paving; public gathering spaces with communal seating; and increased walkability throughout the corridor.

Improvements made since the project began in 2018 include the installation of storm sewer lines, underground electrical infrastructure, new sidewalks, curbs and on-street parking as well as new watermains, which replaced infrastructure installed before 1960.

Efforts to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety include the addition of left turn lanes on both northbound and southbound State Street, which creates a dedicated turn lane, improving traffic flow. Additionally, bump-outs at the intersections of 8th, 9th and 10th Streets will serve as traffic-calming elements that encourage slower traffic through the downtown area, while preserving on-street parking on the 800 and 900 blocks.

Additional improvements made throughout the project include Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks and crossings, reconstructed on-street parking and traffic signal replacement.

City of Lockport Press Release