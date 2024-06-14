Construction Set To Close A Portion of Lockport Street in Plainfield
June 14, 2024 3:40PM CDT
Eastbound Lockport Street is set to close for construction. Again.
Another construction project is set to close Lockport Street, this time from Route 59 to the railroad tracks. According to the Village of Romeoville, the detour includes Route 30, Renwick, Weber and Airport Roads. Westbound traffic will be unaffected.
No time table is given on when the project will start, but the project is set to last into October.