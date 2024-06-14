1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Construction Set To Close A Portion of Lockport Street in Plainfield

June 14, 2024 3:40PM CDT
Construction Set To Close A Portion of Lockport Street in Plainfield
A diagram of construction that will close a portion of Lockport Street in Romeoville/provided photo

Eastbound Lockport Street is set to close for construction. Again.

Another construction project is set to close Lockport Street, this time from Route 59 to the railroad tracks. According to the Village of Romeoville, the detour includes Route 30, Renwick, Weber and Airport Roads. Westbound traffic will be unaffected.

No time table is given on when the project will start, but the project is set to last into October.

