Construction Starts Thursday Morning on Route 53

The intersection north of Route 53 and Laraway is due to get traffic lights installed later this year/SS

As part of the first phase of construction for the installation of new traffic signals on IL Route 53 at Emerald Drive, traffic control and safety measures will be established beginning, Thursday, March 21, 2024, impacting the shoulder area for southbound traffic along Route 53 for approximately four weeks.

Additional information will be released as construction phasing progresses.

Full construction for the traffic signal installation and turn lane improvements is anticipated to be completed by fall of 2024.