Construction is underway on I-55 in Grundy County. The work zone is about a mile north of the Route 47 interchange in Dwight to the Route 53 interchange in Gardner. Work includes patching, milling and resurfacing I-55 and repairs to the Goodfarm Road bridge. One lane in each direction on I-55 will be closed. The 12-million-dollar project is expected to completed by the end of the year.