Construction Worker Rescued in Morris After Trench Collapse
By Evan Bredeson
Oct 29, 2018 @ 2:08 PM

The Morris Fire and Police Department were called to the 1900 block of Mountain Road on Monday morning in regard to an accident at a construction site. It was 11:24 a.m. that first responder’s were called after a witness saw an employee digging a sewer trench for a residential building fall 7 1/2 feet after the trench collapsed. The impact of the wall collapsing pushed the employee into the opposite wall. The victim, a 49 years old man, has been conscious, alert and talking throughout the entire incident. At 1:24 p.m. the victim was extricated from the trench. He is in stable condition and is being airlifted to a Level 1 Trauma Center. Stay tuned to WJOL for latest regarding this story.

