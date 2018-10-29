Construction Worker Rescued in Morris After Trench Collapse

The Morris Fire and Police Department were called to the 1900 block of Mountain Road on Monday morning in regard to an accident at a construction site. It was 11:24 a.m. that first responder’s were called after a witness saw an employee digging a sewer trench for a residential building fall 7 1/2 feet after the trench collapsed. The impact of the wall collapsing pushed the employee into the opposite wall. The victim, a 49 years old man, has been conscious, alert and talking throughout the entire incident. At 1:24 p.m. the victim was extricated from the trench. He is in stable condition and is being airlifted to a Level 1 Trauma Center. Stay tuned to WJOL for latest regarding this story.