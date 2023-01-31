1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Cook Co. Dropping Charges Against R. Kelly

January 31, 2023 12:03PM CST
(AP Photo/Claire Savage)

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office is dropping charges against R. Kelly.  Foxx’s office charged the singer with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges involving four victims in 2019.  Foxx says they decided not to pursue the case since Kelly is already facing decades in prison on separate federal convictions in Brooklyn and Chicago.  The R&B star was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last June and is scheduled to be sentenced next month in Chicago.

