A Cook County Jail inmate is dead after being beaten to death. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office says jail security responded to a disturbance Tuesday morning and found two inmates fighting. The pair was separated and Johnny Hendrix was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The incident is under investigation.