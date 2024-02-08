Cook Co. Judge Rejects Bid To Delay Challenge to Trump’s Candidacy In Illinois
February 8, 2024 5:45AM CST
A Cook County judge is rejecting a bid to delay a challenge to former President Donald Trump’s candidacy in Illinois. Lawyers for Trump filed a motion to halt legal proceedings in Illinois until after the U.S. Supreme Court rules whether he is constitutionally eligible to seek reelection. The judge also denied a request by voters seeking to remove Trump’s name off the March Illinois primary ballot for an expedited court schedule. Instead, the judge set a February 16th hearing for an appeal of the Illinois State Board of Elections’ decision to keep Trump’s name on the ballot.