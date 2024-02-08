Cook Co. Judge Rejects Bid To Delay Challenge to Trump’s Candidacy In Illinois

MONTOURSVILLE, PA – OCTOBER 31: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak to supporters during a rally on October 31, 2020 in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. Donald Trump is crossing the crucial state of Pennsylvania in the last few days of campaigning before Americans go to the polls on November 3rd to vote. Trump is currently trailing his opponent Joe Biden in most national polls. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

A Cook County judge is rejecting a bid to delay a challenge to former President Donald Trump’s candidacy in Illinois. Lawyers for Trump filed a motion to halt legal proceedings in Illinois until after the U.S. Supreme Court rules whether he is constitutionally eligible to seek reelection. The judge also denied a request by voters seeking to remove Trump’s name off the March Illinois primary ballot for an expedited court schedule. Instead, the judge set a February 16th hearing for an appeal of the Illinois State Board of Elections’ decision to keep Trump’s name on the ballot.