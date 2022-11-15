Cook Co. Prosecutors Still Deciding Whether To Prosecutor R. Kelly
November 15, 2022 12:00PM CST
(AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
Cook County prosecutors are still deciding if they will prosecute R. Kelly on sex abuse charges. The prosecution yesterday asked a judge for more time to put together transcripts from the singer’s trials in federal court in New York and Chicago. In both cases, the R&B star was convicted on charges related to having sex with underage girls. The judge set the next hearing date in the case for December 13th.