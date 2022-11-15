1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Cook Co. Prosecutors Still Deciding Whether To Prosecutor R. Kelly

November 15, 2022 12:00PM CST
Cook Co. Prosecutors Still Deciding Whether To Prosecutor R. Kelly
Cook County prosecutors are still deciding if they will prosecute R. Kelly on sex abuse charges.  The prosecution yesterday asked a judge for more time to put together transcripts from the singer’s trials in federal court in New York and Chicago.  In both cases, the R&B star was convicted on charges related to having sex with underage girls.  The judge set the next hearing date in the case for December 13th.

