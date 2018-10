Cook County’s inspector general says Democratic candidate J.B. Pritzker tried to scam taxpayers by removing the toilets from his Chicago mansion. Inspector General Patrick Blanchard released a report yesterday that accused Pritzker of a ‘scheme to defraud taxpayers.’ Pritzker removed the toilets from his mansion back in 2015 to lower the tax bill. Blanchard says the move cost taxpayers 330 thousand-dollars. Governor Rauner’s campaign says Pritzker stole that money.