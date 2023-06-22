Cool Guitars Line The Streets Of Joliet

An interactive street art exhibit called “Ready to Rock” features twelve, 6-foot-tall fiberglass custom-decorated guitars. This cool art exhibit is being displayed throughout Downtown Joliet during the summer of 2023. Each guitar is uniquely painted by professional local and regional artists. You can own one of these too. Concluding the project, guitars will be available for auction at an event to be held at the Rialto Square Theatre on October 4th. Proceeds generated throughout the project and from events will benefit future downtown art and beautification projects.

Each guitar has a QR code so you can learn about the artist.

The above guitar sits in front of Moussa and the artist is Robert Kelly. To read more click here.

The Joliet City Center Partnership (CCP), Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and the City of Joliet is collaborating on the exhibit.

“Ready to Rock” was developed by the partnering organizations’ desire to showcase Downtown Joliet, draw visitors to the area, and boost community pride. “Joliet has a rich music history and a strong local artist movement,” said Priscilla Cordero, Executive Director of the Joliet City Center Partnership. “This project is a perfect opportunity to blend both of those histories while also promoting Downtown Joliet.”