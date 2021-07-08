      Weather Alert

Cool Pictures of Air Force One Landing at O’Hare Airport on Wednesday

Jul 8, 2021 @ 6:41am
Air Force One/O'Hare Airport

President Biden believes it is time to invest in the people of the United States. The President paid a visit to McHenry County College in northwest suburban Crystal Lake yesterday to promote his infrastructure plan. Biden spoke about the benefits of his “Build Back Better” agenda, which includes creating free community college, extending the child tax credit, and achieving universal pre-K education. The President wants to fund the proposal by raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy.

Air Force One lands at O’Hare Airport on Wednesday

 

 

