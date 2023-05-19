Cop on a Rooftop To Surrport Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois

The 21st Annual Dunkin’ Cop on a Rooftop event is scheduled for Friday, May 19 from 5 a.m. until 12 p.m. Local police departments including Joliet and Bolingbrook Police Officers will help staff the Dunkin’ located at 2959 West Jefferson Street in Joliet and at 245 S. Bolingbrook Drive in Bolingbrook to show their support for our local Special Olympic athletes.

Officers will be collecting donations for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois. Each guest who donates to the Torch Run will receive a coupon for a free donut. Guests who donate $10.00 or more will receive a Torch Run/Dunkin’ coffee mug (while supplies last), and a coupon for a free medium hot coffee.

Other locations include in Shorewood. Joliet Police officers are at two locations. 1201 W. Jefferson Street and 955 Brook Forest Avenue.

Elwood Police Department are at the Dunkin at CenterPoint way & Baseline in the Food & Fuel truck stop