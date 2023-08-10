Cornerstone Services In Joliet Expands Existing Center

Cornerstone Services in Joliet is expanding. The Administrative Offices and Residential Services on Joyce Road expanded their location to upgrade their facilities. Illinois Congressman Bill Foster was on hand. The new wellness center and program center was unveiled.

Since 1969, Cornerstone Services has been an advocate for people with disabilities in Joliet and greater Will County area. The agency is a recognized leader in providing the support necessary for individuals with disabilities to live and work in the community. In recent years, Cornerstone has expanded services to Kankakee County, as well.