Coronavirus Closes Second Illinois School
A Chicago man in his 60’s is the seventh person in Illinois to have tested positive for the coronavirus.
State and local health officials say the new case was detected when the man sought medical care. The patient is currently hospitalized in serious condition. The man has not been linked to any travel or to an already confirmed case of COVID-19.
Meantime, a second Chicago area school is closed due to the coronavirus. Loyola Academy in north suburban Wilmette is closed today after school officials discovered last night that a student and the student’s family had contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.
The student and their family are under a 14-day quarantine. Meanwhile, Vaughn Occupational High School in Chicago is also closed. A teaching assistant at the Northwest Side school had been on a cruise ship, returned to work last month and later tested positive. There are no students who are sick and the high school will remain closed until March 18th.
The number of confirmed positive cases of coronavirus inside the United States topped 500 over the weekend in over 30 states.