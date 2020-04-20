      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Coronavirus Deaths At Joliet Nursing Home Keep Rising

Apr 20, 2020 @ 5:26am
Symphony of Joliet/ss

The number of coronavirus-related deaths at a Joliet nursing home is still growing. A certified nursing assistant at Symphony of Joliet died over the weekend after testing positive for COVID-19. The employee has been identified as Sandra Green. So far, there have been over two-dozen virus-related deaths at the facility. Joliet’s mayor has called for a state investigation into the matter. State health officials say they have given direct assistance to Symphony and reviewed infection control protocols at that facility.

WJOL spoke with the daughter of a resident at Symphony of Joliet. Angelina Middleton says she can’t even get the facility to return her phone calls. To hear the entire interview click below.

 

 

