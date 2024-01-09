1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

CORONER: Sinead O’Connor Died From Natural Causes

January 9, 2024 12:04PM CST
LONDON (AP) — A coroner says Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor died from “natural causes” in July.

London’s Metropolitan Police had said the singer’s death was not considered suspicious after she was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.

O’Connor was 56.

The Southwark Coroner’s Court confirmed Tuesday that O’Connor died of natural causes, which means circumstances when an illness or condition is not linked to external forces.

It did not provide details.

Thousands of fans lined the streets of the Irish town she had called home during a funeral procession in August.

