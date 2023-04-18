1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

CORONER: Singer Aaron Carter Drowned In Tub Due To Drug, Inhalant

April 18, 2023 5:54PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A coroner’s report says singer and rapper Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub due to sedatives he’d taken and gas used in spray cleaners that he had inhaled.

Carter, the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, was found submerged and dead in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California, on Nov. 5.

According to the autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, a medical sedative was found in his system, as was a compressed gas that the coroner says is commonly used as a propellant in air spray cleaners.

The report says the gas “can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled.”

Popular Posts

1

Plainfield Mom Charged with DUI; Five Children In the Vehicle Before Crashing into Mailboxes
2

Joliet Brothers Arrested After Smashing Up a Housing Authority Apartment
3

Dozens of Street Car Races Thwarted In Joliet and Shorewood
4

Closure on I-80 in Joliet and Minooka starts on Monday
5

Joliet Man Arrested After Firearm Discovered During Traffic Stop

Recent Posts