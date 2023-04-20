Could Be Stormy Day With Possible Tornadoes, Hail And Damaging Winds If Temperatures Rise

It’ll be windy and warm today with scattered shower and t-storms at times. There’ll be many dry hours, but be ready for sudden storms, some could possibly become severe later this afternoon. Severe threat will depend on if the atmosphere can heat up between storms, if not then very little severe threat.

Strong south-southwest winds gusting between 35 and 45 mph. The National Weather Service says if temperatures heat up and there’s some sunshine this afternoon we could see severe thunderstorms. If clouds or showers keep temperatures cooler then the threat of severe weather is greatly reduced. NWS warns that if the atomosphers becomes supportive of severe weather, then tornadoes, large hail, and perhaps locally damaging winds would be possible with severe storms.