      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Could Joliet Follow Chicago’s Lead As Lightfoot ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ About Chicago Summer Events

Mar 11, 2021 @ 5:46am
Taste of Joliet 2019/md

Mayor Lightfoot is “cautiously optimistic” that summer events will be held this year in Chicago. The mayor said the city is doing well in its fight against COVID-19, adding that she believes the summer of 2021 will look more like 2019 and less like 2020. When asked about the Taste of Chicago and the Air and Water Show, Lightfoot said it’s premature to say specifically what events will be allowed. The city canceled summer activities last year because of the pandemic.

As for the Taste of Joliet, it’s a wait and see approach according to Executive Director of the Joliet Park District, Brad Staab tells WJOL that they have to make a decision soon.

Staab says he still has commitments from Vince Neal and Brett Michaels.

Popular Posts
Joliet Woman Missing For 30 Years Body Identified
Illinois State Police SWAT Team Serves Warrant In Crest Hill
Former Mayor of Elwood Arrested For Traveling To Meet Minor For Sex
WJOL Exclusive: The Houbolt Road Extension Project Signed
Congressman Rush Demands Pritzker Sign Bill For Joliet Project