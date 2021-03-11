Could Joliet Follow Chicago’s Lead As Lightfoot ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ About Chicago Summer Events
Taste of Joliet 2019/md
Mayor Lightfoot is “cautiously optimistic” that summer events will be held this year in Chicago. The mayor said the city is doing well in its fight against COVID-19, adding that she believes the summer of 2021 will look more like 2019 and less like 2020. When asked about the Taste of Chicago and the Air and Water Show, Lightfoot said it’s premature to say specifically what events will be allowed. The city canceled summer activities last year because of the pandemic.
As for the Taste of Joliet, it’s a wait and see approach according to Executive Director of the Joliet Park District, Brad Staab tells WJOL that they have to make a decision soon.
Staab says he still has commitments from Vince Neal and Brett Michaels.