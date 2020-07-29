Could Local Attorney Be Next City Manager In Joliet?
Joliet City Hall/md
The Joliet City Council met in closed session on Tuesday evening to discuss a possible candidate to become the new Joliet City Manager. WJOL is reporting that local attorney Michael Hansen is said to be the candidate in question. Critics contend that Hansen may pose a conflict of interest for the city considering he’s represented such clients as CenterPoint and Love’s Travel Stops seeking zoning changes and tax breaks from the City of Joliet. No decision has been made on who will the fill the position of the City Manager.
Interim City Attorney Sabrina Spano was offered the job but declined. Steve Jones retired at the end of February but stayed on until a new permanent manager could be found. Jones is officially leaving the position August 7th. Joliet has been without a permanent city manager since the city parted ways with David Hales in October of 2018.