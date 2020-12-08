Counties With Highest Death Rates Getting First COVID-19 Vaccine Doses
Light is reflected through a window onto vials in a lab at Protein Sciences, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Meriden, Conn. The biotech company is currently researching a vaccine for COVID-19. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Illinois health officials say the first COVID-19 vaccine doses to reach the state will not go to every county. Officials say the 50 counties with the highest per capita COVID-19 deaths will receive the first round of doses. Some of the counties to receive the initial doses include Cass, Christian, Morgan, Macon, and Pike Counties. Will County is also on that list.