Country Acts Announced For Taste of Joliet

March 1, 2023 7:45AM CST
Country Acts Announced For Taste of Joliet
Courtesy Joliet Park District

With 18 # 1 songs and 4 #1 albums, and hits like “Cruise”, “This Is How We Roll”, “Round Here”, “Stay”, and “H.O.L.Y”, “5 foot 9” and “Dancing in the Country”, TYLER HUBBARD of Florida Georgia Line will take the stage on Saturday, June 24th! He will be joined by Mitchell Tenpenny, Adam Doleac, Drake Milligan and Tanner Adell.

Tickets are on sale now for the Taste of Joliet. General admission is $19 online and $20 day of the show. Front section is $65.

Friday night, June 23rd Train will take the stage for the Rock night.

Purchase tickets at www.tasteofjoliet.com

