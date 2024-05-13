1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

County Board Chairman Ogalla Calls Meeting To Discuss Salary Increases

May 13, 2024 3:43PM CDT
Will County Board Chairman Judy Ogalla, District 2 (R-Monee)

The Will County Board will have a special meeting to discuss salary increases for County  Board members and the Countywide elected officials whose salary is set by the County Board.  

The meeting was scheduled by County Board Chairman, Judy Ogalla, after receiving requests  from several of the board members and elected officials to increase salaries.  

The Committee of the Whole meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. in  the County Board Room. The meeting will be aired via Webex for members of the public who  are unable to attend in person. Please go to the Will County Board website for additional  information on how to access the meeting virtually.  

https://www.willcountyboard.com/meetings.html

