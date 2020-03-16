County Clerk Issues Call for Backup Election Judges
In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 photo, voters cast their ballots in Illinois primary elections at the city's new early voting super site in downtown Chicago. In Illinois, attempts by hackers in the summer of 2016 to alter voter registration information were ultimately unsuccessful, although voter data was viewed. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
The Will County Clerk’s Office encourages individuals from both political parties who are interested in serving as a backup Election Judge on Election Day to email electionjudge@willcountyillinois.com with contact information and their party affiliation.
Interested individuals also may come directly to the Will County Clerk’s Office at 302 N. Chicago Street in downtown Joliet at 6 a.m. tomorrow to receive a Polling Place assignment.
Past experience serving as an Election Judge is not a factor. These individuals can be sworn in by a sitting Election Judge after 6:15 a.m. on Election Day.
While these replacement judges would not have received formal training from our Election Judge Department, they may rely on the guidance of trained Election Judges assigned to that Polling Place to serve through the day.
In addition, the Will County Clerk’s Office will compensate these replacement Election Judges the standard $150 if they serve the full remainder of the day.
This process, which is allowed under ILCS 5/13-7 and ILCS 5/14-6, is being enacted to replace Election Judges who are canceling due to concerns about coronavirus.