County Executive Delivers 2019 Budget for Will County

Will County Executive Larry Walsh presented his annual budget address for fiscal year 2019 on Thursday morning. Walsh reported the $565 million budget is balanced and meets all the county’s debt obligations. Walsh said the total budget includes $201 million in the corporate fund that is used for the day to day operations of county government and $364 million in special funds that is used for road and capital projects. Other highlights included a 2.4 percent increase in the 2019 corporate budget, $2 million to IMRF for accelerated payments necessary to meet obligations when longtime employees retire, and no use of cash reserve funds to balance the budget. The County Board has 30 days to make any changes as the county’s fiscal year begins December 1st.