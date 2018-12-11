County Executive Larry Walsh Receiving Treatments Following Recent Cancer Diagnosis

Will County Executive Larry Walsh has announced he recently began chemotherapy treatments following a recent cancer diagnosis. His treatment regime began this past week. Walsh previously was treated for prostate cancer in 2014 following a diagnosis at a regular medical checkup. Since this time, he has had regular medical exams and continued to take proactive measures to prevent the reemergence of cancer. “Unfortunately, like many cancer survivors I have once again received a diagnosis of cancer,” Walsh said. “Although it is always scary to hear the word ‘cancer’ from your doctors, I have great confidence in these medical professionals who are taking the appropriate steps to treat this disease.” Walsh intends to complete his treatment plan and maintain as regular a work routine as possible. “I intend to maintain as much of a regular schedule as possible and will fulfill all of my duties as the Will County Executive,” said Walsh. “I have a great team of people who support me and we have much work to complete in the next few years.” Walsh thanked all those who have already offered their thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery. He said he has been encouraged by the support and hopes that the public will respect his privacy as the treatment progresses.