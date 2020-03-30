County Music Star Dies From COVID-19 Complications Just Weeks After Playing At Rialto, Executive Director Val Devine Recalls Event
Joe Diffie performs at the 12th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)
Country music star Joe Diffie has died from coronavirus complications. He was 61 years old. His rep confirmed in a statement, Grammy-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away today, Sunday March 29 from complications of coronavirus.
Diffie performed at the Rialto Square Theatre on March 7th as part of the “Country Unplugged” tour.
His family respects their privacy at this time. His catalog of hits include, Honky Tonk Attitude, Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox and Pick Up Man.
Executive Director of the Rialto, Val Devine says there was a small meet and greet with Diffie at the Rialto. To hear the entire interview, click below.