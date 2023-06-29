1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Couple Killed, Three Kids Hurt In Wrong-Way Crash Near Joliet

June 29, 2023 12:52PM CDT
Photo: WJOL News

Two people who were killed in a wrong-way crash near Joliet are being identified. It happened Tuesday night on I-55 in Wilmington Township, when the driver of a car traveling in the wrong lane slammed into at least one other vehicle. The victims have been identified as Ron and Kelly Dube, who lived with their four children in the rural community of Emington, around 90-miles outside of Chicago. They were returning home from visiting family and had dropped one child off for a sleepover before the crash, but the other three kids were injured and rushed to the hospital. Charges have yet to be filed against the wrong-way driver.

