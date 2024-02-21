Court Date On Stalking No Contact Order For Joliet Man

Former Joliet Housing Authority Commissioner Robert Hernandez has a court date today for violating a stalking/no contact order and possession of drug paraphernalia. On January 26th Hernandez was initially arrested following a traffic stop near Jefferson and O’Neill Streets, where officers observed suspected crack cocaine near the driver’s side of the vehicle. He was later released.

Since then he’s been in and out of the hospital. Meanwhile, on February 15th, the 62 year-old was charged with violating a stalking and no contact order.

The Order of Protection Hearing will take place on February 22nd at 9am in courtroom 202.

Unconfirmed reports to WJOL suggest the FBI is investigating Hernandez.

He has another hearing on March 20th to face a possession of a controlled substance.