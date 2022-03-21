Court Says Children And Family Services Chief Is In Contempt

The head of the Department of Children and Family Services is found to be in contempt of court. Marc Smith was found in contempt of court for the seventh time in ten weeks. The decision comes because Smith has yet to comply with a court order from a year ago. The court ordered the DCFS to find a permanent home for an adolescent the agency has placed in a temporary shelter. The court’s new ruling from last week says the DCFS will be fined a thousand dollars a day starting next week until the teen is in a permanent home.