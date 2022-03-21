      Weather Alert

Court Says Children And Family Services Chief Is In Contempt

Mar 21, 2022 @ 12:01pm
The director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Marc D. Smith arrives to testify before the House Appropriations-Human Services Committee Friday, April 26, 2019 in Chicago. Legislators are asking him about DCFS action in the case of Andrew "AJ" Freund. The 5-year-old boy's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday in McHenry County. His parents have been charged with murder. DCFS had a long history of interaction with the Crystal Lake family. The agency has been criticized for not doing more to prevent the deaths of two other children under DCFS watch since February. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

The head of the Department of Children and Family Services is found to be in contempt of court.   Marc Smith was found in contempt of court for the seventh time in ten weeks.  The decision comes because Smith has yet to comply with a court order from a year ago.  The court ordered the DCFS to find a permanent home for an adolescent the agency has placed in a temporary shelter.  The court’s new ruling from last week says the DCFS will be fined a thousand dollars a day starting next week until the teen is in a permanent home.

