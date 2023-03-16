COVID-19 Pill Paxlovid Moves Closer To Full FDA Approval

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health advisers are backing the continued use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill Paxlovid, saying it remains an important option for adults at high risk of severe illness.

The panel of Food and Drug Administration experts agreed Thursday that the drug is safe and effective for preventing severe COVID-19 in adults with health risks.

The medication has been used by millions of Americans since the FDA granted it emergency use authorization more than two years ago.

Pfizer is asking the FDA to grant the drug full approval to remain on the market.

The agency is expected to make a decision by May.