      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

COVID-19 Vaccine Being Offered at Select Hines VA Clinics

Feb 11, 2021 @ 8:14am

COVID-19 vaccines are being offered to Veterans 65+ in the Aurora, LaSalle and Kankakee areas. There’s a limited number of appointment openings for this weekend. Clinics are open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Feb. 13 (Aurora); Feb. 14 (Kankakee); and Feb. 15 (LaSalle). This is a two-dose vaccine and Veterans will be expected to return to the same location for their second vaccine.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, VA-enrolled Veterans should call their clinic directly or 708-202-7000.

For enrollment information, visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/.

Veterans may learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.

Veterans are encouraged to subscribe for the latest news and updates from Hines VA Hospital at https://www.hines.va.gov/news/index.asp and follow Hines on social media at https://www.facebook.com/HinesVAHospital and https://twitter.com/HinesVAH.

Popular Posts
Illinois Congressman, Others Want Pelosi Fined For Metal Detector Avoidance
LaSalle County Republicans Censure Kinzinger
Will County Health Department Will Do Reverse 911 Email To Contact Seniors For Vaccines
All Illinois Regions In Phase Four, Looking To Phase Five
Officials Announce First Case Of COVID-19 Variant In Northern Illinois