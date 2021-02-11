COVID-19 Vaccine Being Offered at Select Hines VA Clinics

COVID-19 vaccines are being offered to Veterans 65+ in the Aurora, LaSalle and Kankakee areas. There’s a limited number of appointment openings for this weekend. Clinics are open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Feb. 13 (Aurora); Feb. 14 (Kankakee); and Feb. 15 (LaSalle). This is a two-dose vaccine and Veterans will be expected to return to the same location for their second vaccine.
To schedule a vaccine appointment, VA-enrolled Veterans should call their clinic directly or 708-202-7000.
For enrollment information, visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/.
Veterans may learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.
