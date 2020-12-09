COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment Expected To Arrive In Illinois Next Week
Light is reflected through a window onto vials in a lab at Protein Sciences, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Meriden, Conn. The biotech company is currently researching a vaccine for COVID-19. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Illinois is scheduled to get its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine next week. State Health Director Doctor Ngozi Ezike says it will still be a long process. One-hundred-nine-thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive in the coming days. It will first go to health care workers and long-term care facilities.