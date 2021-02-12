      Breaking News
COVID-19 Variants Showing Up In Illinois Patients

Feb 12, 2021 @ 12:19pm
The first case of the COVID-19 variant found in South Africa is being reported in Illinois. A Rock Island resident reportedly contracted the variant, according to the state Department of Public Health. Additionally, the COVID-19 variant that was first reported in the United Kingdom is showing up in 22 Illinoisans as of Thursday’s update. Health officials warn that the variants have a tendency to spread even more rapidly than the COVID-19 virus itself.

