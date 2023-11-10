1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

COVID Outbreak At Manteno Veterans’ Home

November 10, 2023 5:04AM CST
(AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

The Illinois Veterans’ Home in Manteno is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases among its veterans and staff. There are 19 residents and 11 staff who have tested positive for COVID-19, and all are presenting mild symptoms. Officials said the facility continues to follow all infection prevention policies including encouraging residents to stay in their rooms to minimize movement, social distancing, masking in direct care areas and intensified cleaning protocols. Communal dining, group activities and all non-essential outings have been curtailed in the affected areas until the outbreak ends.

