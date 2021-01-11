      Breaking News
BREAKING: Violent Protests at the U.S. Capitol

COVID Testing Event in Plainfield Jan. 11-17

Jan 11, 2021 @ 5:17am
File photo/Bolingbrook COVID testing site at the shuttered Walgreens on Boughton and Whitewater/md

American Muslims Assisting Neighbors (AMAN) will host a free COVID-19 testing event January 11-17 in the parking lot at Gregory B. Bott Park, 24550 W. Renwick Rd. just west of Route 59.

The free drive up testing site will be held in the rear parking lot behind the Prairie Activity & Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Testing will be conducted by O’Hare Clinical Lab Service, 1420 Renaissance Dr. Suite 206, Park Ridge.

A photo ID is required. No appointment is necessary.

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Car Drives Through Front Window of Joliet Gas Station
Traffic Stop in Joliet Yeilds Three Arrests Including Suspect Wanted For An Active Cook County Arrest Warrant
$10,000 in Property Damaged Caused on Joliet Diocese Property
Bolingbrook Police Respond To Person Shot, Seek Information