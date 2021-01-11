COVID Testing Event in Plainfield Jan. 11-17
File photo/Bolingbrook COVID testing site at the shuttered Walgreens on Boughton and Whitewater/md
American Muslims Assisting Neighbors (AMAN) will host a free COVID-19 testing event January 11-17 in the parking lot at Gregory B. Bott Park, 24550 W. Renwick Rd. just west of Route 59.
The free drive up testing site will be held in the rear parking lot behind the Prairie Activity & Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Testing will be conducted by O’Hare Clinical Lab Service, 1420 Renaissance Dr. Suite 206, Park Ridge.
A photo ID is required. No appointment is necessary.