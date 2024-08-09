1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

CPD Conducts Probe After Woman Is Crushed By Conveyor Belt At O’Hare Airport

August 9, 2024 8:12AM CDT
File photoe O’Hare Airport (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Chicago police are conducting a death investigation when a woman died after getting trapped in machinery at O’Hare Airport. Authorities say surveillance footage showed a woman entering a restricted area early yesterday morning. Five hours later, paramedics responded to a call of an unresponsive woman. She had been entangled in the conveyor belt system that moves baggage through Terminal Five. It’s unknown whether the woman was an air traveler or an employee.

