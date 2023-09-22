1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

CPD Interim Top Cop: White Sox Game Should Have Been Stopped After Shooting

September 22, 2023 5:26AM CDT
Guaranteed Rate Field/ss

Chicago’s interim top cop is reversing course on the decision to continue a White Sox game after two women were shot inside the ballpark last month. Speaking to the Sun Times, Interim CPD superintendent Fred Waller said the August 25th game against the Oakland A’s should have been stopped or at least delayed. He said the game was allowed to continue without interruption due to “miscommunication,” adding that they didn’t think it was an active shooter. Waller said they have taken some steps to make sure another situation like that one doesn’t happen again.

