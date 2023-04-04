CPD Prepared For Possible Protests Over Trump Arraignment
April 4, 2023 12:02PM CDT
The Chicago Police Department is prepared for potential protests over the arraignment of former President Donald Trump in New York City. CPD plans to keep “sufficient resources” ready as it monitors demonstrations in NYC. Trump is set to face dozens of counts related to business fraud. The charges stem from an alleged hush-money deal to an adult film actress to conceal an affair. He’s the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.