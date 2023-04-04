1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

CPD Prepared For Possible Protests Over Trump Arraignment

April 4, 2023 12:02PM CDT
Share
CPD Prepared For Possible Protests Over Trump Arraignment
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Chicago Police Department is prepared for potential protests over the arraignment of former President Donald Trump in New York City.  CPD plans to keep “sufficient resources” ready as it monitors demonstrations in NYC.  Trump is set to face dozens of counts related to business fraud.  The charges stem from an alleged hush-money deal to an adult film actress to conceal an affair.  He’s the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges. 

Popular Posts

1

Victims Identified In Fatal Crash Where Vehicle Blows Through Stop Sign In Will County Killing Two
2

Violent Week At Joliet High Schools
3

Kevin Fox Killed in Head-On Crash
4

Severe Storm Rolls Through Will County
5

Update: Lockport Police Investigating Two Bodies Found In Car At Walmart Parking Lot

Recent Posts