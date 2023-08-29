1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

CPD: Shooting At White Sox Game Likely Involved Gun Going Off Inside Ballpark

August 29, 2023 3:04PM CDT
Chicago police are revealing more details about the shooting at the White Sox game last Friday.  Interim Chicago police superintendent Fred Waller said the incident most likely involved a gun going off inside Guaranteed Rate Field.  One woman was shot in the leg and another woman suffered a graze wound to the abdomen.  Waller added that CPD did initially request that the game be halted after the shooting, but eventually allowed it to continue in order to not cause panic. 

