CPD: Shooting At White Sox Game Likely Involved Gun Going Off Inside Ballpark

August 29, 2023 5:30AM CDT
A security guard and dog patrol as fans arrive before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago police are revealing more details about the shooting at the White Sox game last Friday. Interim Chicago police superintendent Fred Waller said the incident most likely involved a gun going off inside Guaranteed Rate Field. One woman was shot in the leg and another woman suffered a graze wound to the abdomen. Waller added that CPD did initially request that the game be halted after the shooting, but eventually allowed it to continue in order to not cause panic.

