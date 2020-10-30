CPS Sides With Pritzker By Postponing Basketball Season
Chicago Public Schools is siding with Governor Pritzker by putting basketball season on hold. CPS sent a memo to schools yesterday announcing that girls and boys high school and elementary school basketball is postponed until further notice and will possibly be moved to the spring or summer of 2021. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health decided earlier this week that basketball presents a greater risk of COVID-19 transmission and isn’t safe to play this winter. The IHSA defied the governor and announced that it was going ahead with the basketball season, which leaves school districts to decide if they will play in November or wait until the state gives them the go-ahead.