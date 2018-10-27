Craft Fair At Plainfield High School

The Plainfield Band Booster organization is holding its 21st annual Fall Craft Show this weekend at Plainfield High School — Central Campus. Plainfield Central is at 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield.

All proceeds from the craft show will support the band programs at all four District 202 high schools.

The show, featuring about 175 spaces of beautiful crafts and gifts will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 27; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Food and bake sale items will also be available for purchase, including the Band Boosters’ famous baked potatoes. Admission is $2 per person for everyone 18 and over. Admission is free for anyone under 18. Each paid admission will also receive a raffle ticket. Strollers are welcome.